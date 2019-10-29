Digital Exclusive: Ohio Valley Redhead Festival

Nov. 2 is the first annual Ohio Valley Redhead Festival hosted by YWCA.

The festival is located at the YWCA in Wheeling.

The event is to celebrate and recognize the Redhead community but also raise skin cancer awareness that commonly effects the Redhead community with fair skin.

The event is free but any proceeds raised for the festival will be used to help funding for anti-bullying campaigns.

The festival is not limited just to the Redhead community, everyone is welcome.

The events include:

• Highland Games (tug-o-war and other strength based activities)

• Vendors (some with Redhead related products for sale).

• Dermatologist booth for pre-screenings for skin cancer/sunscreen samples

• Kid activities (face painting and games)

• Contests for attendees (Redhead that traveled the farthest for event, most freckles in a 1” square)

• Stop the Bullying info table

• Scottish/Irish History of Immigration to the United States presentation

For more information, head to the festival’s Facebook page.