A cappella group the Perfect Fifths feature multiple local artists and recently the group had to adjust their recent performances due to the circumstances regarding COVID 19.

The group put together a virtual performance of Let it Be.

Chasdan Ross and Matthew Webster are both Martins Ferry natives and members of the Perfect Fifths, both are effected by the recent changes.

Ross says he is used to doing public performances but has been using this time to focus on his personal work.