Digital Exclusive: Saving Historic Homes

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- If you look closely, you’ll see historic homes in Wheeling that are just about as old as the city itself.

Betsy Sweeny of Wheeling Heritage spends most of her days at work looking through this historic buildings and homes but recently Sweeny took on a project that will soon be her home.

Sweeny bought an almost 200 year old home in East Wheeling and will bring it back to life as her own.

Sweeny says, it has been a lifelong dream of hers to take on a project like this and the McLain house was the perfect place.

Sweeny also stresses the importance of preserving the historic homes throughout the city.

Wheeling Heritage also offers technical assistance for future homeowners looking for a “fixer-upper” of their own.

Sweeny also emphasizes the importance of local assistance, such as “Friends of Wheeling” that help the financial side of things, especially for huge projects like hers.