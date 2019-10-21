Digital Exclusive: Show of Hands spotlight, In the Mix Bakery

Digital Exclusive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the Mix is one of four businesses presenting at this year’s Show of Hands.

Show of Hands is a crowd-funded event where attendees vote for one project or business that is in need of funding.

In the Mix is making a pitch to move locations; a location that has more traffic, a larger building and more parking.

The bakery is growing larger every day and it is getting to the point where more space is a necessity.

In the Mix is the 3rd business of four to present at Show of Hands this Wednesday at 6pm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter