Digital Exclusive: System allows teachers to monitor student laptops

In the 2016-17 school year, Wetzel County Schools provided each student with their own laptop or device.

This year, the schools are implementing a system “Lightspeed Classroom” that allows teachers to monitor student computers from their desk.

The program allows teachers to make sure students are focusing on their work and not on any sites their not supposed to be on, like gaming sites.

Responses have been positive from teachers with hopes that it increases student’s focus on schoolwork.