Digital Exclusive: The celebration and history of Juneteenth

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Heritage and the YWCA are working together to hold a virtual Juneteenth celebration tonight.

June 19th commemorates the end of slavery in the U-S in 1865, when Union soldiers brought news to slaves in Galveston, Texas that they were set free.

Officials say they decided to make the date an annual event after organizing the Wheeling 250 Celebration last year.

This years virtual celebration includes guest speakers including Mayor Glenn Elliott, Senator Ryan Weld and NCAAP state president Owens Brown.

It’s not as in depth as we might want the celebration to be because we can’t have people there and be out with the folks. But I think this is a pretty good line-up that we got for this virtual celebration. Ron Scott | Cultural, Diversity and Community Outreach Director, Wheeling YWCA

There will also be musical performances from local artists. You can tune into the Facebook page of either organization at 6 o’clock to take part.