Digital Exclusive: The Meadows Casino opens sportsbook

The Meadows Casino in Washington PA just opened the doors to their brand new sportsbook, which is right next door to the Ohio Valley.

The Meadows Casino opened the sportsbook with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring former Pittsburgh professional athletes.

This is something that the Casino expects to draw in a different crowd of people and more excitement that comes with sports wagering.

The Sportsbook is located in the heart of the casino that features 15 Ultra High Definition large screen TV’s, 18 Self Bet kiosks, five ticket writer windows and a 26 seat bar but Frabbiele says it’s just the beginning.

A VIP guest placed the Sportsbook’s first wager; a bet that was over five thousand dollars on the Kansas City Chiefs to win by four points or more.

This isn’t just a wild guess, the VIP guest Reno says he studies 20 plus hours the week before an NFL weekend.

The sportsbook is a part of a 14 million dollar capital project that will bring new enhancements to the property including new restaurants, slot machines and entertainment venue.