Digital Exclusive: The Technology behind Barnesville HS football helmets

Steven Ruffing

Barnesville High School is switching over to Riddell Speedflex helmets with InSite technology.

InSite training tool can track the severity of a hit, what area of the head was hit and the amount of times the area was impacted.

The technology also gives data on what times the most impact was caused, this can be especially helpful during practice to keep track of what drills are causing the most impact.

A small chip is implanted in the helmet where all of the information regarding the impact to the helmet is sent to a small device that the coaching staff has on the sidelines.

During games or practices the device will also tell you whether a hit was low, medium or high impact.

