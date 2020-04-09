Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Digital Exclusive: Wheeling Symphony Digital Performances

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, many places have adjusted their operations.

Wheeling Symphony Ochestra is no different. Without being able to hold their performances, they are bringing performances to social media; highlighting multiple orchestra members on their social platforms.

The hopes for the short, digital music videos is to give a brief getaway to the community.

You can find all of the videos on Wheeling Symphony’s Facebook. Twitter and Instagram.

You can also find a new digital series Monday Evening’s with the Maestro, A Q&A with music director John Devlin.

