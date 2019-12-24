Flushing (OH) sidewalks causing problems for residents

Flushing, OH (WTRF) – Cheslea Conley is a resident of Flushing, Ohio who suffers from Friedrichs Ataxia, A neurological disease that limits her mobiltiy and balance… for this reason, Chelsea travels around town using an electric wheelchair.

She caught the publics attention after posting a video of her trip to dollar general.

A simple trip that should have only taken minutes but quickly became complicated due to the conditions of the sidewalks in that area.

In order for the village to start the process of fixing the sidewalks, mayor Angelo Vinzenzo says they would have to go through the property owner first. And then from there, the small village unfortunately lacks the proper resources.

Conley says that the property owners don’t take her into consideration but she’ll do whatever it takes to get the sidewalks fixed.

Mayor Vinzenzo says topics like this should always be brought up to the counil at the council meetings in order to start any kind of process.

For Conley, what it comes down to is raising awareness for not only herself but for people with similar situations.