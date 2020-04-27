Friends, family and first responders put on “Birthday Parade” for Jefferson Co. teen

Police and fire departments put on a little birthday parade for Teria Brown’s 15th birthday.

Teria’s mom, Jamie, says they look forward to celebrating every year but due to the current social distancing order, she had to get creative.

Friends, family and emergency responders drove by to hand out gifts and spread their birthday wishes.

Brown says it was a true blessing to see the community help Teria celebrate.

We knew it was going to be a good day, we were going to make it a good day but just the thought of the community pulling together for her it was just a blessing. Jamie Brown | Mother of Teria Brown

Amsterdam Police Department were joined by Teria’s friends and family, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bergholz PD & FD, Amsterdam FD, Unionport FD and East Springfield FD.

The celebration was a little early. Teria celebrates her 15th birthday tomorrow. Happy Birtthday, Teria!