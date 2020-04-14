HIPAA Privacy Rule: What it means, what to know during COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, questions as to why names of patients are not being released to the public.

According to the HIPAA Privacy rule, an exception is already being made by releasing the age, gender and county.

In this situation, the name of a person who tested positive for coronavirus could be released to people that are close with the patient.

The public health agencies are telling us that by their investigations, the tracings they do where they reveal to maybe neighbors or coworkers or people who live in the same family that one of their coworkers or neighbors have the disease, that that is sufficient enough to protect the public. That they don’t need to go any more public with the name. Diana Crutchfield | WTRF Legal Consultant

