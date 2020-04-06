Homemade sneeze guards donated to keep store workers safe

Fred and Bo Young of Young’s Construction have been stepping up during the Covid-19 situation.

They have built dozens of sneeze guards for local shops and stores so workers are as safe as possible with out the cost of purchasing masks or other protective equipment.

The guards are portable and light weight and they don’t need to be drilled in, which limits damage costs.

Fred Young says since him and his brother aren’t first responders, they still wanted to do their part to help.

The Young’s have sold multiple sneeze guards to local dollar general stores, and are currently working to expand that number.

Some of those profits will go right back into manufacturing and for local small businesses, there is no cost.

That’s not the only thing the brothers are doing for their community… they also have a community donation box and will even make more for the public.

you can also donate to the paypal on their Facebook page, which all goes towards making new sneeze guards.

The Young’s also say lumber and plexiglass donations are also welcome.