How To Scotch An Egg For Saint Patrick’s Day

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- “Scotching is when you take minced sausage and you wrap it around an egg and you bread it and deep fry it,” that’s, according to River City Restaurant Executive Chef Carl Pesi.

Chef Pesi says the process of wrapping the sausage around the egg is actually called scotching.

Chef Pesi has done his due diligence when it comes to perfecting the scotch egg.

Pesi says that River City Restaurant located in downtown Wheeling has been doing scorching for many years.

He says he wanted to learn how to perfect the scotch egg, so he did research about it along with other Irish and Scottish-inspired foods as well.

The executive chef says the scotch egg is the dish that stayed with him.

Rich in Celtic tradition this hardboiled egg and sausage creation is quite savory.

Chef Carl says the scotch egg can be served as a main dish or as an appetizer and eaten any time of the day.

He says a nice way to enjoy it is for breakfast with some orange juice or with a nice Guinness at dinner.

Scotch eggs are typically fried, but you are in Saint Patrick’s Day luck because there is an alternative way to cook them.

The chef adds that if you don’t have a fryer you can do it on the stovetop.

His advice is to cook it low and slow in a saute pan until it is golden brown and then finish it off in the oven.

Heat the over to 400 degrees and bake for 35 minutes.

Make sure your sausage is thoroughly cooked. Whether you bake or fry them the process is the same.

He says he starts with two sausage patties and then he takes an egg that is fully cooked and wraps the sausage patties around the egg.

Chef Pesi then rolls the egg in flour and makes sure it is completely drenched in flour. Pesi says he then drenches the egg in an egg wash and then finished by putting the egg in breadcrumbs.

INGREDIENTS

SERVES TWO

2 hardboiled eggs

10 ounces sausage

4 eggs (egg wash)

1 cup flour

1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs

Keep it in the fryer for four to five minutes until the breading is golden brown. Then put in on a plate and it is ready to be served.

