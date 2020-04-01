iRacing, a virtual alternative to professional racing

With the void of sports during the coronavirus pandemic, professional racing is turning to a new alternative to fill that void.

It’s a racing simulator that is as close to the real thing as you can get.

Local professional racer, Travis Braden, says fans and racers can race with each other, connecting them more than ever before.

Braden also says while it is fun and a good way to keep the sport alive, it also keeps racers fresh during the down time.

We’re using it as a tool to stay sharp and competitive while we can’t be racing in real life. Again, that’s just another luxury we have, it’s so close to real it’s actually able to keep us fresh. Travis Braden | Professional Racer

West Virginia business, PropMe is sponsoring Braden, keeping the local Mountain State ties together.

You can find information on the free PropMe app for Android or iPhone.

You can also watch all of Braden’s live-streamed, virtual racing on speed51.com and if you are interested in making your way into the virtual racing world, Braden wrote a blog on how to get involved and every detail you need to know about the virtual sport here.