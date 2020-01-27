Local students reflect on Kobe Bryant’s legacy

On Sunday afternoon, the sports world was rocked with the tragic news of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant (41) and 8 others, including his daughter Gianna (13).

It’s no question that the news of Bryant’s death shocked people from all around the globe.

From professional athletes to local high school basketball players.

Bryant transcended the game of basketball; to this day, his talents and mentality influence young players at every level.

Bryant leaves behind a legacy on and off the court.

As a player, as a husband, and as a father.