Madison Elementary teachers put on parade for students

Teachers at Madison Elementary put on a quick parade around Wheeling Island to spread some positivity and of course to see their students.

The teachers decorated and hopped in their cars to drive around several streets to see their students face to face… even if it was brief and from a car.

For over a month, the teachers have been finding creative ways to connect with the students virtually while teachers and kids work from home.

Today’s parade was one of the first ways of connecting that isn’t through a computer screen.

We have found creative ways just to connect with them. So a lot of that has been virtually of course. Today we’re just happy to put a more physical component to that, where we may have not been as close as we’d like to be for a special hug but we’ll still be able to see them personally which I think is great. Andrea Trio |Madison Elementary Principal

And what better time for the parade than teacher appreciation week that is currently going on.