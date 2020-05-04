Nail City Records offering personal record boxes

Are you missing out on your favorite records? Well, Nail City Records in Downtown Wheeling is trying something new to make sure customers get their music without having to come into the store.

Customers choose between four different budgets $40, $65, $100 and $200 and then fill out a survey about their taste in music.

After that, the owners Jon and Molly will get to work on picking out your records.

The owners say the process helps them connect with their customers, it also gives them a chance to pick out new music for the customers as well.

Now that thy’re telling us what they want, we can also match them with other records they might not have gotten on their own or they might not know the artist. We’re really expanding on their personal preferences. It’s been really interesting to see what people are looking for, what their personal tastes are and their reactions to what we ultimately pick out for them. Jon Napier | Nail City Records Co-owner

The persnally curated boxes will be shipped out after the process is complete and will take about 2-3 business days to receive.

You can order your personally curated record box on Nail City Records Website