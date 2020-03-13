Ohio Valley Hidden Gems: Strand Theatre

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The Strand Theatre sits on the corner of Fifth and Jefferson in Moundsville.

The theatre originally opened 1920 but closed down in 1996.

Board member, Dave Knuth, joined the Chamber of Commerce in 2000 with hopes of one day opening the theatre back up.

After donations and grants coming from the community, that was made possible in 2014.

Now that the theatre has been reopened after years of renovation; Knuth takes time to sit back and appreciate the work that has been done.

It’s very satisfying to see what we finished up with. Dave Knuth | Board Member, Strand Theatre

The theatre is always looking for donations and if you’re interested you can do that on their website.