Ohio Veteran receives free home modifications, thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation

Charles Fox from Uhrichsville, OH is the latest veteran to get home upgrades from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The foundation’s R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerent) program is working with Owens Corning Platinum Contractors to provide new roofs for veterans in need as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Owens Corning Platinum Contractors is donating all of the materials needed for the project and Absolute Roofing & Construction volunteered to do the remodeling.

Each home that is updated through the Gary Sinise R.I.S.E program is customized to ease the everyday burdens of a wounded hero, their family, and caregivers.

Since the start of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project in 2016, more than 140 military members have received new roofs.