Restaurants in West Virginia and Ohio reopen with limited capacity

Restaurants in West Virginia and Ohio reopened their doors and welcomed their loyal customers after months of no dine in eating.

It’s an exciting day for both of the states and customers of the Ohio Valley but the reopening does come with some changes.

Social distancing guidelines still have to be followed by the restaurants by keeping tables and booths six feet apart; along with the capacity being limited to 50 percent.

TJ’s Sports Garden has been open for take-out and delivery but say it’s a relief to be able to have customers sit down once again.

We just didn’t know what capacity the governor was speculating. Now we know it’s at 50 percent capacity so we are all excited, now we’re open and it’s a big relief off our back. T.J. Radevski | Owner of TJ’s Sport Garden

Owner of Generations Mike Duplaga and Dom DeFelice also say that the thing they are looking forward to the most is seeing their customers again.