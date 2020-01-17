Show of Hands: Bakery 49

The first show of hands is less than a week away and among the four finalists is Bakery 49.

For the bakery’s owner, Corey Kidd, baking was something she would do just for family and friends until she started considering her options of making it a career.

After doing light research for culinary schools, Corey stumbled upon an ad for just that in New York City.

An idea she and her husband joked about eventually turned into a reality.

After over a year of schooling in New York, Corey turned her home’s garage into a commercial kitchen, now known as Bakery 49.

Although having the commercial kitchen in her own home is convenient, Corey says she feels isolated.

With the largest prize in Show of Hands History in site, she has her eyes on the prize and hopes to use the potential winnings to branch out.

The only way to cast your vote is come out and show your support with a 5 dollar donation at the Wheeling Artisan Center Next Wednesday at 6 PM.