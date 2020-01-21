Show of Hands: GypsyLace Cafe

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Tomorrow is the first show of Hands of the year. One that features all female-run businesses for the first ever female entrepreneur edition. One of the last finalists is GypsyLace Cafe. A mobile cafe ran by Sarah Williams and Melinda Scott.

The two have always wnated to open up a business with each other. When Sarah got inspiration from a vintage camper selling coffee, the two hit the internet to find one of their own.

As you can already tell, GypsyLace is unlike any other cafe in Wheeling. It’s everything you would find at a cafe, like teas and coffee along with other specialty items, but the only difference? It’s on wheels!

The Cafe has everything your typical cafe would have but different. From specialty teas and coffees to the food, which Melinda takes care of. Cooking up all sorts of foods that are considerate to food allergies that also taste great.

The GypsyLace Cafe bus is stunning on the outside but as the old saying goes… It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

For Sarah and Melinda,they say not only is Show of Hands special but the group of finalists this year are as well.