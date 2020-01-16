Show of Hands: Making Magic, LLC

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- As the first show of hands of the year comes closer, we are showcasing each finalist.

The first is Making Magic LLC. Making Magic does exacltly what the name is called… they make Magic but not the magic you’re thinking of.

Owner and Operator Terri Bonar is an event planner and so much more.

Before Signing the lease in October, Terri was a nurse at Ohio Valley Medical Center.

Once the hospital closed, Terri turned to her once “hobby” and turned it into a new career.

Terri plans each event, no matter how big or small, taking care of everything from the vendors to the flowers.

This year’s Show of Hands is a special one because Wheeling Heritage is partnering with Women’s Giving Circle to present not only the biggest cash prize yet but the first all women entrepreneur edition.

The biggest cash prize will be especially helpful because three of the businesses including Making Magic, LLC haven’t officially opened their doors.

The only way to cast your vote is come out and show your support with a 5 dollar donation at the Wheeling Artisan Center Next Wednesday at 6 PM.