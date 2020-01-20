Show of Hands: Re’Decorate Consignment

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF)- The first show of hands of the year is just days away. Among the four finalists is Re’decorate Luxury Furniture Consignment.

The original Re’Decorate is located in Moundsville but Owner Nancy Haynes originally wanted to open up in Center Market

After things started to fall in place, Nancy opened up the second shop right on Market Street.

Nancy says that there are plenty of clothing consignment shops but not many home decor consignment.

She also notices that most people might not understand how consignment works. Whether it’s clothing or furniture.

Thanks to the partnership with Wheeling Heritage and Women’s giving circle, the cash prize is the highest it has ever been; giving Nancy an opportunity to make it easier for customers to shop without having to come to the store.

This round of Show of Hands is different than most. It’s the first female entrepreneur edition. Nancy says it makes being a finalist even more special than it already is.

The only way to cast your vote is to come out and show your support with a 5 dollar donation at the Wheeling Artisan Center Next Wednesday at 6 PM.