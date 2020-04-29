Trees planted at Wheeling Middle to honor two late teachers

Two trees were planted at Wheeling Middle School to honor two teachers that had recently passed away in the past year.

Heather Schultz passed away last October and Byron Filben passed away earlier this year in February.

Schultz was a Kindergarten teacher at Ritchie Elementary, Filben was the Band director and dean of students at Wheeling Middle School.

Both teachers were loved by their schools and the trees were planted to honor the memories the two left behind.

Both of them have done so much for Wheeling Middle over the years so it’s good for all of us to be back together to remember two people that we loved and were very special to us. It’ll be so nice for our healing process to be able to look out our windows and see something right here growing in their memory. Adrianne Manning | Teacher at Wheeling Middle School

Manning says the trees symbolize the memories that will grow and thrive as the years go on.