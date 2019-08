Travis Braden is a professional driver from Wheeling and made a return to his home city for a twist on racing.

Jerry’s Bar in McMechen is hosting a virtual reality racing tournament this weekend with PropMe and Saber VR, with their local special guest.

This is all a part of PropMe and Saber VR trying to expand betting, gaming and virtual reality.

The tournament goes from Saturday to Sunday.

The big winner of the tournament gets to go head-to-head with Braden himself in a final racing matchup!