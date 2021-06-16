Vet Voices

Babydog: Last Chance To Enter WV Vaccine Lottery

Do It For Baby Dog 'Save A Life Change Your Life'

(WTRF)- Wednesday is the last chance to enter the Do It For Babydog: West Virginia Vaccine lottery.

If you need to register, you can do so here.

The first lottery, on June 20 will consist of:

  • (2) full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old
  • (2) brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks
  • (2) “25-weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks
  • (5) lifetime hunting and fishing licenses
  • (5) custom hunting rifles
  • (5) custom hunting shotguns$
  • $1 million

**Do It For Babydog: Sign Up Here For The WV Vaccine Lottery**

West Virginia will host a celebration for West Virginia Day on the front steps of the capitol where they will announce the winners for Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life. sweepstakes.

You will be able to watch the event on Sunday, June 20 at 1 PM on WTRF.com and the WTRF Facebook page.

**WV Vaccine Lottery Do It For Babydog: Rules and How To Enter**

June 20 will also be the date that the mask mandate is removed in West Virginia.

“Sunday will be a great day, ” said Gov. Justice.

Currently 185,000 people have registered for the West Virginia vaccine lottery.

61.4 % of West Virginians have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

