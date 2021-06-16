Babydog: Last Chance To Enter WV Vaccine Lottery

(WTRF)- Wednesday is the last chance to enter the Do It For Babydog: West Virginia Vaccine lottery.

If you need to register, you can do so here.

The first lottery, on June 20 will consist of:

(2) full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old

(2) brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks

(2) “25-weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks

(5) lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

(5) custom hunting rifles

(5) custom hunting shotguns$

$1 million

West Virginia will host a celebration for West Virginia Day on the front steps of the capitol where they will announce the winners for “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life.” sweepstakes.

You will be able to watch the event on Sunday, June 20 at 1 PM on WTRF.com and the WTRF Facebook page.

June 20 will also be the date that the mask mandate is removed in West Virginia.

“Sunday will be a great day, ” said Gov. Justice.

Currently 185,000 people have registered for the West Virginia vaccine lottery.

61.4 % of West Virginians have been vaccinated.