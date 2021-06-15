Vet Voices

Do It For Babydog: Where To Watch WV Vaccine Lottery; How To Watch Vaccine Lottery

Do It For Baby Dog 'Save A Life Change Your Life'

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Do It For Babydog

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia vaccine lottery: Do It For Babydog will be live on Sunday June 20 at 1PM.

**Do It For Babydog: Sign Up Here For The WV Vaccine Lottery**

West Virginia will host a celebration for West Virginia Day on the front steps of the capitol where they will announce the winners for Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life. sweepstakes.

You will be able to watch the event on Sunday, June 20 at 1 PM on WTRF.com and the WTRF Facebook page.

**WV Vaccine Lottery Do It For Babydog: Rules and How To Enter**

The last day to register for Sunday’s drawing is Wednesday, June 16 at 11:59 PM EDT. If you need to register, you can do so here.

June 20 will also be the date that the mask mandate is removed in West Virginia.

“Sunday will be a great day, ” said Gov. Justice.

Currently 185,000 people have registered for the West Virginia vaccine lottery.

61.4 % of West Virginians have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter