Do It For Babydog: Where To Watch WV Vaccine Lottery; How To Watch Vaccine Lottery

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that the West Virginia vaccine lottery: Do It For Babydog will be live on Sunday June 20 at 1PM.

**Do It For Babydog: Sign Up Here For The WV Vaccine Lottery**

West Virginia will host a celebration for West Virginia Day on the front steps of the capitol where they will announce the winners for “Do it for Babydog: Save a Life. Change Your Life.” sweepstakes.

You will be able to watch the event on Sunday, June 20 at 1 PM on WTRF.com and the WTRF Facebook page.

The last day to register for Sunday’s drawing is Wednesday, June 16 at 11:59 PM EDT. If you need to register, you can do so here.

June 20 will also be the date that the mask mandate is removed in West Virginia.

“Sunday will be a great day, ” said Gov. Justice.

Currently 185,000 people have registered for the West Virginia vaccine lottery.

61.4 % of West Virginians have been vaccinated.