Mask mandate lifted: TODAY is the last day you need a mask in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Today is the day many West Virginians have been waiting for for more than a year…Gov. Justice lifted the mask mandate effective today.

West Virginia Day is today, and Gov. Justice is keeping the deadline he set months ago to end the mask mandate on this day.

Justice previously lifted the mask mandate in May for those fully vaccinated. With tomorrow’s order, all mask mandates are finished.

***West Virginia will stop all pandemic unemployment assistance TONIGHT!***

This weekend has marked the end of many programs Justice and the federal government implemented during the pandemic including pandemic unemployment assistance and $100 savings bonds and gift cards.

***Registration for W.Va. vaccine incentives including $100 savings bonds and gift cards ends Sunday***

One new vaccination incentive begins today, though, and it many be the biggest of all, the West Virginia Vaccine Lottery, dubbed the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol Building and the drawing will be live streamed on WTRF.com and on our Facebook page.