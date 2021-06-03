Do It For Babydog! Get Your Stickers For Preorder Here

Do It For Babydog

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(WTRF)- The legend of Babydog Justice continues to grow.

One West Virginia artist, named WonderfullyWeirdArt, from Buckhannon West Virginia, has Babydog Justice stickers for preorder.

Babydog Justice was trending on Twitter May 28 after West Virginia Governor Jim Justice used Babydog as the ‘mascot’ of West Virginia’s vaccine lottery.

‘She wants you vaccinated so badly and she’s going to be the one to lead us through all these incentives,’ said Gov. Justice.

The stickers are $5.00 and have free shipping. The etsy artist says ‘We will ship orders AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. Likely give us 2 weeks for this one, memes move fast but we cannot.’

You can order them here

