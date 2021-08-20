Do It For Babydog: Gov. Justice reveals new vaccine incentive program

During his Thursday briefing, Gov. Justice announced a new incentive program to get people vaccinated in West Virginia.
Those previously registered will need to be registered again.
Registration will begin on Monday, August 23.
The first drawing will be on Tuesday, August 31
Gov. Justice says the incentive program will run for 6 weeks.
Prizes include:
- 5 full ride scholarships per week ages 12-25
- Every week: High end luxery sports car
- 4 ATV’s or zero turn lawnmoters
- 1 custom fishing boat per month
- A dream wedding: $150,000 per week
- Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week
- 6 season ticket packages to WVU and Marshall sporting events
- 5 Seasson ski lifts to individuals every week