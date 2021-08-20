Do It For Babydog: Gov. Justice reveals new vaccine incentive program

Babydog sits under West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s desk during a May 27, 2021 COVID-19 briefing. (Photo Courtesy: WV Governor Jim Justice’s Office)

During his Thursday briefing, Gov. Justice announced a new incentive program to get people vaccinated in West Virginia.

Those previously registered will need to be registered again.

Registration will begin on Monday, August 23.

The first drawing will be on Tuesday, August 31

Gov. Justice says the incentive program will run for 6 weeks.

Prizes include: