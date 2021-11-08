Gov. Justice expected to announce West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is expected to announce the third round of the West Virginia vaccine lottery ‘Do It For Babydog’ on Monday.

Gov. Justice said the 3rd round could target the younger generation now that those ages 5-11 can receive the COVID vaccine.

‘We’re really close to doing this, putting something else together, it may be ‘Do It For Bbaydog Round 3, and if we do that we’ll come out with it real real soon,’ said Gov. Justice in Mid-October.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia still has federal dollars available to use and people are getting vaccinated with the lottery.

Gov. Justice also said he would welcome any other ideas other than ‘battening down the hatches and staying home.’

The Governor is expected to give a press briefing at 10:30 AM Monday.