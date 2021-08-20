West Virginia to give away free gas for 10 years with new incentive program

During his Thursday briefing, Gov. Justice announced a new incentive program to get people vaccinated in West Virginia.

Those previously registered will need to be registered again.

Registration will begin on Monday, August 23.

The first drawing will be on Tuesday, August 31

Gov. Justice says the incentive program will run for 6 weeks.

Prizes include:

5 full-ride scholarships per week ages 12-25

Every week: High-end luxury sports car

4 ATV’s or zero turn lawnmowers

1 custom fishing boat per month

A dream wedding: $150,000 per week

Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week

6 season ticket packages to WVU and Marshall sporting events

5 Season ski lifts to individuals every week

Gov. Justice said the program will cost the state about 6-8 million dollars and that West Virginia has the money for it.

“We’ve got the money and we are talking to all kinds of different businesses that are going to supply the stuff,” said Gov. Justice. “It is kind of a shame to think that we’ve got to do something to incentivize people to get vaccinated to be able save their lives or their family’s or friends. It’s kind of a shame to think we’ve got to go to that, but we do anything and everything we can to get people across the finish line.”