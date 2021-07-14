WV Vaccine lottery winners revealed: Week 4 Do It For Babydog

Washington — A federal appeals court said Tuesday that federal laws that bar the sale of handguns to young adults under the age of 21 are unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

In a 2-1 decision by a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the court found that 18-year-olds possess the constitutional right to keep and bear arms and said the restrictions at issue in the legal battle amount to a "total ban" on buying a handgun from a licensed firearms dealer for those under the age of 21.