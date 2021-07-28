WV Vaccine lottery winners Week 6: ‘Do It For Babydog’

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced the winners of 47 prizes, including a pair of college scholarships, as part of the 6th prize giveaway of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.
John Fox of Martinsburg and Keelin Howes of Buckhannon were named as the winners of two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state.
Additional prizes announced include five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – JULY 28, 2021
College Scholarship Winners
John Fox, Martinsburg
Keelin Howes, Buckhannon
Lifetime Hunting License Winners
Michael Constantino, Bluefield
Christina Evans, Maysville
Patricia Fortner, Rhodell
Madeline Taylor, Elkview
John Wiseman, Charleston
Lifetime Fishing License Winners
Paul Mattox, Hurricane
Julie Payton, Mt. Lookout
Kimberly Strickler, Maysville
Jacob Walker, Huntington
Joseph Wolfe, Buckhannon
Custom Hunting Rifle Winners
Franz Alarcon, Martinsburg
Sheena Burwell, Morgantown
Michael Cummings, Sutton
Belinda Haynes, Belle
Robert Masters, Morgantown
Custom Hunting Shotgun Winners
Jacqueline Boatright, Parkersburg
Beverly Casto, Kenna
Alyssa Lipscomb, Greenwood
Tomela Paden, Sistersville
Allen Park, Augusta
State Park Weekend Getaway Winners
Elizabeth Adkins, Daniels
Marvin Carr, Beaver
Casey Casto, Elkins
Jeffrey Cooper, Huntington
Sallie Davis, Morgantown
William Dent, Washington
Chris Efaw, Mannington
Kristie Hadley, Martinsburg
Billy Hatfield, Gilbert
Mark Jones, Bruceton Mills
Kenneth Kendall, Clarksburg
Daniel Linger, Burnsville
Richard Lynch, Elk Garden
Greg McCray, Winfield
Trina McDaniels, Sophia
Samantha Muller, Charleston
Travis Osborn, Bluefield
Terron Pendelton, Grafton
Nathan Plum, Arthurdale
Paula Schlegel, Wheeling
Franklin Snodgrass, South Charleston
McKenzie Stewart, Oceana
Jacquelin Tanner, Huntington
Hunter Williams, Fairmont
Jian Yang, Huntington