Dover HIgh School

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
30°
Sign Up
Triadelphia
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Watch
West Virginia
Ohio
Pennsylvania
National News
Entertainment
Your Local Election HQ
Emergencies
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Border Report Tour
Automotive News
Top Stories
Ohio County grand jury returns indictments for Wheeling …
Video
Top Stories
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
Video
Wheeling’s city flag checks all the boxes for an …
Video
United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley welcomes new …
Video
WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital says learning CPR …
Video
Your County
Belmont County
Brooke County
Hancock County
Harrison County
Jefferson County
Marshall County
Monroe County
Ohio County
Tyler County
Wetzel County
Sports
Team Of The Week
Band of The Week
High School Football Previews
Local Sports
High School Sports
OVAC Championships
College Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Black and Gold Today
Top Stories
Patriots Avenge Lone Loss
Video
Top Stories
Riders Down Jets, Now 11-0
Video
Central Keeps Winning Streak Alive
Video
The Shadyside Tigers fall to the mighty Maroon Knights
Video
The Bellaire Big Reds tame the Bobcats
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Wheeling Weather
Steubenville Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Behind the Badge
Golden Apple Awards
Local Events
Advertise With Us
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
Veterans Voices
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Jobs
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us
Newsletters
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
Sponsorships and Community Partnerships
About BestReviews
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Press Releases
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Search
Please enter a search term.
Dover HIgh School
The Dover Tornadoes swept away Wheeling Park’s winning …
Top Dover HIgh School Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WTRF Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Most Read on localDVM.COM
Sheetz is lowering gas
Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine
Ohio music festival reveals lineup
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
Man called plague to local community
Most Read on DCNewsNow.com
Sheetz is lowering gas
Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine
Ohio music festival reveals lineup
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
Man called plague to local community
Trending Stories
Sheetz is lowering gas
Man gets arm stuck in machine at mine
Ohio music festival reveals lineup
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
Man called plague to local community
Changes to SNAP benefits coming this year
Indictments in Wheeling Island murder, attempted …
Don't Miss
Adam’s Wednesday Morning Weather
The Bellaire Big Reds tame the Bobcats
Lady Jets coach: “If you worry about winning, you’re …
Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is …
Two teens charged after threat towards high school