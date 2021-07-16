20 year old identified in Thursday East Liverpool shooting

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting in East Liverpool Thursday morning.

Brycen Douglas, 20, of Wellsville, was found shot dead on the front porch of a home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

East Liverpool police officers were first sent there around 1 a.m.

Investigators from the Columbiana County Major Crimes Task Force, Columbiana County Prosecutors Office, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Salem Police Department and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were also involved.

Investigators are expected to be back on the scene Friday to follow up on leads.

If you have any information on what happened, please call the East Liverpool Police Department at 330-385-1234 and ask to talk with Capt. Darin Morgan.