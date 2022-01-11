East Liverpool victim says someone dumped bags of poop on truck

East Liverpool police responded to a call last week that was just a bit smelly.

WKBN reports that officers responded to a home where a vehicle was vandalized.

According to the news outlet, the victim told police that their Ford F-150 was in the driveway all night and when they came outside In the morning they noticed the damage.

Allegedly the victim told police that someone dumped two bags of poop on the truck. One on the front windshield and one on the back windshield.

It is unclear if there any suspects at this time according to WKBN