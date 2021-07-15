Vet Voices

Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool

East Liverpool

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a deadly shooting in East Liverpool Thursday morning, according to the Columbiana County sheriff.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement is combing both sides of the street.

Police believe only one person was shot.

Crime scene tape is up at multiple houses.

Police are directing traffic around the scene.

Pennsylvania Avenue, East Liverpool, Fatal Shooting Map

The sheriff’s office, East Liverpool police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter