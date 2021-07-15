Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a deadly shooting in East Liverpool Thursday morning, according to the Columbiana County sheriff.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement is combing both sides of the street.

Police believe only one person was shot.

Crime scene tape is up at multiple houses.

Police are directing traffic around the scene.

The sheriff’s office, East Liverpool police, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene.