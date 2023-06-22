EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — East Liverpool, Ohio has recently been featured in Business View Magazine for their recent growth and development, according to a press release.

The feature is based on an interview between Mayor, Greg Bicker; and Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Surca; as part of our series covering economic growth and best city practices.

East Liverpool is one of the oldest communities in the Ohio Valley, founded in 1798.

In the late 1800’s the city experienced significant growth as it became the hub of pottery manufacturing, bringing success and prosperity. Today, only the American Mug and Stein Company remains, but the city is still has growth and sustainability on its radar, bringing new vibrancy to attract and retain a younger demographic.

One evidence of this growth and sustainability is the installation of solar panels on all of the city’s property’s. Mayor Bicker says this has created an opportunity to save money and provide power.

Bicker also prioritizes updating housing and attracting new development, he says that he recognizes that housing is a mess, and is still in need of repair, but is finding way to fix it.

Bicker has partnered with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, to do a housing quality survey in East Liverpool. He says that the YNDC has done remarkable work in Youngstown, tearing down 2,500 homes and rehabbing over 1,000.

Bicker has also partnered with Columbiana County Land Bank state representatives and county commissioners to help secure grant money to keep the initiative going.

Over 100 homes have been torn down in East Liverpool to alleviate the blight, but only three new homes have been built. To remedy this they have created a Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) which will encourage new builds by abating property taxes for 15 years.

Another way they are looking to improve the city is to build a hotel in the area, and to invest into the historic downtown. There are 15 buildings under new ownership, moving the city away from despair and dilapidation.

The East Liverpool Community Partnership for Revitalization has been key in bringing people into the downtown, putting on events such as First Friday on Fifth Street, and drawing crowds of attendees to the city core.

Bicker says that the East Liverpool Community Partnership for Revitalization’s goal is to help the city bring more businesses more jobs. They were also instrumental in the development of a bike trail through the downtown, collaborating with an outside consultant to secure grant money. The first phase of the trail is underway, with $900,000 in funding, and another $1,000,000 in federal funding has been awarded to move the project forwards in hope of connecting other bike trails in the area.

Moving forward, his goal is to bring these quality-of-life options to East Liverpool, in an effort to attract and retain a younger demographic and instill a sense of pride in the community.