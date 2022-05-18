JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – After more than two years, a massive project is nearly complete for Edison Local Schools.



Wednesday evening they hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for their brand new Unified Sports Complex. The 12 million dollar project features new baseball and softball fields, a multi-purpose field for football and soccer, a new track and a new fieldhouse.



There are still a few minor finishing touches to complete, but now students will no longer have to travel all over the area for sports.

“The goal in November of 2019 when we put the levy on the ballot, we had our students driving all over the district for athletic practices. So our goal was to try and centralize in one location where our kids could come and not have to leave campus once they arrive for school, and that’s what this is going to allow us to do.” Bill Beattie, Superintendent

Beattie tells us he’s happy to see the project finally reach a conclusion. The senior class will be using the fieldhouse for their commencement ceremony on May 27th.