Edison Wildcats 2019 Football Season Preview

Edison High School
RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — The Edison Wildcats have about 35 players on their team this season, many of whom are hungry for greatness under returning Head Coach Shane O’Brien.

“The group of guys that we have right now are a really good group of guys,”said Coach O’Brien. “They’re all bought in, they’re all committed. They’re all here for the right reasons, they have really high expectations for the year.”

Edison has some returning weapons this year. On offense, the Wildcats have senior Quarterback Noah Woods, who has been is a three-year starter and is a team leader.

Logan Hanchin will be the team’s star Tight End and will also play Defensive End on defense.

However, Coach O’Brien says the Wildcat’s strong point this season is their stacked offensive line.

Cody Wagoner and his cousin Levi Wagoner are two linemen watch out for, along with senior Lucas McCain.

“Offensively, we have a solid group of seniors that have been three year starters,” said Coach O’Brien. “We have three senior linemen that we’re going to rely on, a senior Tight End and Noah Woods who has had “Friday Night Light” experience.”

On defense, the Wildcats are moving along and progressing well.

“We’ve talked about staying fast and physical and finishing,” said Coach O’Brien. “We got a lot of talent on that side of the ball, flying around making plays and we’re going to rely on those same seniors to make plays and do things for us.”

Coach O’Brien says his team’s philosophy is simple but important.

“The thing that we stress every day and the focus is to focus on the process and not on the outcome,” said Coach O’Brien. “What can you do every day to get better and if you focus on the little things and do what you can every day, then usually the big picture takes care of itself.”

The Edison Wildcats kick off their season against Southern on Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m.

