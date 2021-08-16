https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
Edison Wildcats: 2021 High School Football Preview

Edison High School

Long-time head baseball coach Mike Colopy has now added head football coach to his resume as he takes over the Wildcats gridiron program.

Colopy says the transition has been smooth and when you add in the upgraded facilities including a new turf football field, track, turf softball, and baseball fields there is plenty to be excited about in Wildcats country.

Our community its just awesome they have supported what our administration and school board were promoting and it just shows you how much the Edison community cares about athletics.

Mike Colopy- Head Coach

On the field offensively the Cats will be led by third-year starting quarterback junior Gage Cline.

Last fall, the 6-foot 6 signal-caller threw for nearly 800 yards and four touchdowns, while adding three rushing touchdowns.

Ethan Waggoner is back for his junior season at running back last season he gained 705 yards and scored five times .

Sophomore Talan McClurg will also see some carries after rushing for 235 yards and a pair of scores as a freshman.

Versatile Tyler Griffith, a senior, returns he rushed for 400 yards (4 TDs) and also caught six passes during his junior year.

Senior wideout Jacob Cusick is back after averaging nearly 20 yards a catch last year.

The offensive line will feature Isaac Firm at the center and Kolten Hanlin and Jonah Snyder on the interior at their guard positions. The tackles will be Hunter Russell and Nate Black.

I would say our offensive line is coming along to this point we have some guys that have played there before returning but you mix in a part here and there they have to be able to communicate be on the same page its just working them together so we want to develop them

Mike Colopy- Head Coach

Defensively the Cats return plenty of experience up front with Firm, Russell and Matt Parsons at the ends with Jamison Stiles and Jayden Clancey at the tackles.

The linebackers are solid with Waggoner and McClurg. In the secondary, they return Griffith, Cusick, Cline, and Chase McClurg.

Defense is a matter of getting after it and communicating you’ve got to play hard through the echo of the whistle get to the ball you’ve got to be physical.

Mike Colopy- Head Coach

Colopy’s Cats will get their first chance of the season to get after it when they host Southern on the 20th.

