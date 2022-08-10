EDISON – Heading into his second season leading the Wildcats, head coach Mike Collopy wants to build off last year’s success but also knows you get no credit for what you did a year ago.

“The places we want to go as a program I think they saw in the first round we got our teeth kicked in, I think they saw where were at and where we need to be so that’s been our emphasis starting in January with the off season program, summer program and then now.” Mike Collopy / Edison Local Head Coach

Offensively the Cats return 6’6″ senior quarterback Gage Cline who as a junior had a combined two-thousand yard of total offense and 28 touchdowns.

He’ll be joined in the backfield by junior Talan McClurg, who ran for 875 yards and five scores a year ago.

Senior Decker Lancaster returns at receiver and senior Matt Parsons returns at tight-end.

They have to replace four of their five linemen from last season, with senior Isaac Firm the only returner at the center. Coach Collopy has confidence in the players they have to step into those spots.

“Just like anything else it’s repetition you know confidence, communication. I think we have three really good offensively line coaches that do a good job everyday they just have to know what the call is they’ve got to make sure they communicate everybody is on the same page it’s just repetition, so far it’s been good but so far doesn’t count.” Mike Collopy / Edison Local Head Coach

Defensively the Cats return eight starters, including all four linebackers in Parsons, Talan McClur, junior Mason Eisnaugle and junior Chase McClurg who had 55 tackles and four sacks last year.

Up front, they return Firm at defensive end and junior Joey Simpson at tackle he had 30 tackles and four sacks last season. Junior Dawson Jones and Cline return in the defensive backfield.

“You know were playing faster, I thought we started to play faster at the end of last year you know hopefully that continues as we become more adjusted to whats going on you know it’s just muscle memory and not having to worry about do I line up here do I line up there they know what to do and like we tell them when you tie shoes you dont think about it you’ve done it so many times and so hopefully thats what we do.” Mike Collopy / Edison Local Head Coach

The Wildcats will open their season on the 18th when they host Monroe Central.