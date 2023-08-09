Last season was great for the Wildcats but as coach Mike Colopy reminds us, none of that carries over to this year.

“I really like the focus of the group we have right now as we said before it doesn’t really matter what we did last year coaches or players everybody’s got a clean slate theres no credit for anything good or bad from a year ago were just looking to get better everyday.” Mike Colopy

The Cats return seven starters on both sides of the ball on the offensive line they welcome back senior Joey Simpson at guard and Zac Kuntz at tackle. In the backfield they Talan McClurg at tailback and Lane Waggoner at fullback. Three receivers are also back in seniors Deacon Rawson and Avante Hayes and junior Zack Vangosen.

The strength of the line is the strength of this unit.

“I think that were getting better, I think the communication is better I think the trust in each other is better with offensive line you’ve got to trust the guy next to you.” Mike Colopy

Defensivley they return Waggoner at end, Simpson at tackle senior Chase McClurg at linebacker where he had 79 tackles last year and senior Mason Eisnaugle who had 81 tackles. In the backfield they return Hayes who had four picks and senior Dawson Jones and junior Zack Vangosen.

“I think we have some good team speed. I think we have guys that like to play defense that are aggressive. We need to be fundamentaly sound on our assignments and alinements know our gaps and an attack midset reading our keys and attacking and obviously we have to be good tacklers.” Mike Colopy

Edison opens their season on the 18th at Monroe Central.