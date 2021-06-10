2022 candidate for Ohio governor visits Steubenville

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Democrats welcomed the leader of one of Ohio’s largest cities this afternoon.

Nan Whaley is the mayor of Dayton and is seeking the nomination for governor in 2022.

She stopped by the party headquarters in Steubenville to meet with labor and community members, and hear their concerns about the current leadership.

Whaley expressed her belief that Governor Mike DeWine is not doing enough for the Buckeye State’s smaller communities, and says she sees opportunity in the post-virus economy.

I think after COVID there’s a huge opportunity for small towns across the state of Ohio, but we don’t have a partner in Columbus that’s willing to invest and partner with local communities to make that happen. And the reason that is is because they are too tied up to what special interests or lobbyists want to do instead of really working to build Ohio. Nan Whaley, (D)-Candidate for Ohio governor

Whaley also spoke about her support for universal background checks and a 15-dollar minimum wage.

Several candidates have already announced their bid for governor, including Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and former Congressman Jim Renacci.