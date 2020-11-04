ABC/CBS News projects Biden winner of Michigan

CBS News and ABC News projects Joe Biden is the winner in Wisconsin and Michigan, capturing 26 electoral votes and inching closer to the 270 he needs to capture the White House and deny President Trump a second term.

Biden’s victory in two states that key parts of Mr. Trump’s coalition in 2016 significantly limits the president’s pathways to reelection, with just four states still considered toss-ups in CBS News’ estimates. Biden currently holds a lead of 20,510 votes in Wisconsin with nearly all votes counted, and a lead of roughly 61,000 votes in Michigan.

Even before news organizations began projecting Biden to win Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon, Bill Stepien, the president’s campaign manager, said the campaign would “immediately” seek a recount, which is permitted in Wisconsin when the margin of victory is less than 1 percentage point. Biden’s lead in the state stands at about 0.6 percentage points.