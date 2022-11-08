CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014; however, redistricting after the 2020 Census combined the state’s first and second Congressional Districts into one.

West Virginia Election Results

Mooney previously defeated incumbent Congressman David McKinley in the Republican primary.

Republican Incumbent Mooney wins WV 2nd District

Mooney is the son of a Vietnam veteran and Cuban refugee who says his parents’ experiences motivated him to serve America, according to his official website. Congressman Mooney and his wife, Grace, live in Charles Town in Jefferson County with their three children.