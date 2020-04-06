Application for Absentee Ballot Voting Coming in Mail

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re expecting the application for absentee ballot voting in West Virginia to come in the mail later this week.

Instructions should be included.

Once it’s been filled out, you will be instructed to send it back to the election office with a stamp. You should receive the ballot in the mail if your information on the application, such as your name, address, and party affiliation, is correct.

You can still vote in-person if you’re not planning on absentee ballot voting.

Go vote. Even if the virus situation is still there, steps will be taken to make sure you’re safe. If it’s still a six-foot social distance, we’ll do whatever needs to be done to make sure everyone is safe on election day, even for early voting. Tim McCormick, President of the Ohio County Commission

Voting for the primary election is now set on Tuesday, June 9th, and early voting starts Wednesday, May 27.

If you miss the deadline for the absentee voting application Wednesday, June 3, you can only vote in-person.

